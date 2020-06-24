Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Aston Villa travel to Newcastle tonite as they carry on their attempt to escape the Premier League relegation zone.

While Newcastle defeated a 10-man Sheffield United 3-0 in their last outing, Villa followed a 0-0 draw against the Blades with a 2-1 defeat by Chelsea.

Dean Smith’s Villa sit 19th in the table on 26 points with time running out, whereas the Magpies are 13th on 38 points with a top-half finish perhaps not out of the question.





The visitors may take confidence from their valiant effort against Chelsea, but the home team’s spirits will be high following their comprehensive win last periods.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League fixture at St James’ Park tonight.

When can it be and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 6pm on Wednesday 24 June at St James’ Park.

How could i watch it online and on TV?

The match will undoubtedly be broadcast live on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 5.45pm.

BT Sport subscribers can also stream the game on the BT Sport app.

What is the team news?

While Villa fans will undoubtedly be relieved to know that their squad are at full fitness, there’s bad news for Newcastle supporters.

Brothers Matty and Sean Longstaff will not feature tonight, with the former having only returned to training, and Florian Lejeune and Ciaran Clark remain unfit – the latter with an ankle issue.

Confirmed line-ups

Newcastle: Dubravka; Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez, Rose; Ritchie, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Almiron; Joelinton

Aston Villa: Nyland; Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett; Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Grealish; El Ghazi, Samatta, Trezeguet

What are the odds?

Newcastle 13/10

Draw 9/4

Aston Villa 11/5

Prediction

Aston Villa demonstrate more heart than a number of their relegation rivals because the Premier League’s restart, while Newcastle will undoubtedly be buoyed with a great result against the Blades – though a red card helped them on the market. Both teams might just cancel each other out. Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa