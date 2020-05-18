‘Newcastle United’s potential owners murdered my fiancé’ – Middle East Monitor

Hatice Cengiz, future wife of the late Saudi reporter as well as author, Jamal Khashoggi, required the English Premier League not to enable the conclusion of the sale of Newcastle United football group to the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority, which is regulated by Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, as his hands are tarnished with her fiancé’ s blood.

This can be found in a write-up released by British paper The Guardian, qualified: “The Saudi regime murdered my fiancé. It can’t be allowed to buy Newcastle United.”

Bin Salman is trying to recover his impure photo after his participation in the murder of Khashoggi at his nation’s consular office inIstanbul According to Cengiz, if the Premier League profits, its online reputation will certainly be “stained for good”.

The Saudi regimen murdered my future husband. It can not be permitted to acquire Newcastle United|Hatice Cengiz https://t.co/SzWDdnwbNP — The Guardian (@guardian) May 18, 2020

She included that civils rights teams have actually condemned this negative effort by the kingdom to “sportswash” its civils rights misuses.

She mentioned that: “Over the previous years the Saudi crown royal prince has actually invested a ton of money placing himself to the globe as a moderniser as well as radical. But apprehension, abuse, as well as murder have actually been the background to this. Among the regimen’s misuses have actually been those devoted throughout the battle in Yemen– which have actually led the UN to make qualified accusations of battle criminal activities. And my fiancé, the reporter Jamal Khashoggi, ended up being a sufferer of the regimen in October 2018.”

