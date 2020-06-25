Newcastle United: Javier Manquillo and Andy Carroll sign new contracts | Football News





Andy Carroll has signed a one-year contract

Javier Manquillo and Andy Carroll have signed new contracts with Newcastle United, whereas on-loan pair Nabil Bentaleb and Danny Rose have prolonged their offers till the top of the season.

Newcastle are additionally assured of extending Valentino Lazaro’s mortgage from Inter Milan and count on it to be accomplished within the coming days.

Former Atletico Madrid defender Manquillo has signed a four-year contract whereas striker Carroll has penned a one-year extension together with his boyhood membership.

2:17 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle’s draw with Aston Villa within the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle’s draw with Aston Villa within the Premier League

Matty Longstaff, whose current deal was on account of expire on the finish of the month, has agreed a short-term contract which can run till the top of the present season, as have on-loan pair Bentaleb and Rose.

Newcastle mentioned in an announcement: “Valentino Lazaro and Inter Milan have agreed in principle to extend his loan until the end of the current season and the documentation to formalise this is expected to be signed in the coming days.

“It means all three gamers will likely be obtainable for United’s ultimate seven league matches and remaining FA Cup ties.”

B’mouth vs Newcastle Live on

Newcastle face Manchester City within the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday and return to Premier League motion towards Bournemouth on Wednesday, reside on Sky Sports Premier League.