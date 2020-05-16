Newcastle transfer news and rumours | Football News







The newest transfer news and gossip on the gamers linked with Newcastle amid their proposed takeover – and those that may depart the membership.

The newest gamers linked with a transfer to Newcastle…

Aaron Ramsey – After a disappointing first season in Italy, Ramsey might be given a route again to the Premier League by Newcastle (TuttoJuve, May 15)

Odysseas Vlachodimos – Newcastle have been linked with a transfer for the Greek Benfica goalkeeper, though might want to break his £53m launch clause first (A Bola, May 15)

Adrien Rabiot – Manchester United and Everton are in competitors with Newcastle to signal wantaway Rabiot from Juventus (Tuttomercarto, May 15)

Morgan Sanson – Newcastle goal Sanson is in line to be offered this summer time by Marseille resulting from his membership’s perilous funds (Le10 Sport, May 14)

Gareth Bale – Newcastle’s potential new homeowners have earmarked the Real Madrid ahead as their precedence summer time signing (Daily Mail, May 11); Newcastle are ready to spend £53m to carry the Welshman again to the Premier League (Daily Mail, May 13)

Odsonne Edourard – Newcastle have earmarked the Celtic striker as a possible new signing (Daily Express, May 13)

Odion Ighalo – Newcastle are taken with making a shock transfer transfer for the on-loan Man Utd striker as soon as their £300m takeover is full (Daily Express, May 11)

Edinson Cavani – Newcastle are additionally prepared to hitch the race for the PSG striker, who’s quickly to be out of contract. Atletico Madrid, Boca Juniors, Flamengo and Palmeiras are additionally stated to be eager (Footmercato, April 26); Newcastle have been linked with a transfer for the PSG ahead amongst a number of big-name gamers (Newcastle Chronicle, May 10)

Valentino Lazaro – The Inter loanee’s agent has advised he may stay at Newcastle past the top of the season, saying: “We will see what happens later.” (Inter Dipendenza, May 8)

Kalidou Koulibaly – Newcastle’s new-found monetary energy beneath their new homeowners may persuade Koulibaly to hitch the membership (Daily Star, May 8); Newcastle have opened talks with Napoli over the defender additionally linked with Manchester United and Manchester City – however he would price within the area of £70m (Footmercato, April 26)

Jesse Lingard – The Manchester United midfielder may make a cut-price transfer to St James’ Park, along with his contract up in June 2021 (Daily Mail, May 2).

Donny van de Beek – Newcastle have emerged as shock contenders for the signature of 23-year-old Ajax midfielder, who has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid (Le10Sport, April 29)

Radja Nainggolan – Newcastle will make a transfer for the 32-year-old Belgian midfielder, who presently performs for Cagliari on mortgage from Inter Milan (Calciomercato, April 27)

Philippe Coutinho – Newcastle will transfer for Coutinho if Mauricio Pochettino is appointed as supervisor (Daily Mirror, May 3); Newcastle are set to enter the Premier League-dominated race for the Barcelona ahead on mortgage at Bayern Munich (Daily Star, April 27)

Nabil Fekir – The Real Betis ahead is considered one of Newcastle’s prime summer time targets, in response to experiences in France however the Spanish membership will solely be prepared to start out speaking at 50m euros (Footmercato, April 26)

Fabio Borini – Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are eager to take the previous Sunderland striker on a free transfer from Hellas Verona (Tutto Hellas Verona, April 25)

Managers linked with a transfer to Newcastle…

Max Allegri, Mauricio Pochettino and Rafa Benitez have been talked about as potential replacements for Steve Bruce

Mauricio Pochettino – Newcastle’s potential new homeowners have made the Argentine their primary option to be the subsequent supervisor at St. James’ Park and are prepared to pay him £19m a 12 months to take cost (Sky Sports, April 29); Newcastle should pay Tottenham £12.5m in the event that they appoint the Argentine as supervisor this month – however they’ll signal him for nothing after May 31 (ESPN, May 5)

Rafa Benitez – The former Magpies boss has been recognized instead if first alternative Pochettino is unavailable (Sky Sports, April 29)

The newest gamers linked with a Newcastle exit…

Matty Longstaff – Everton have joined a gaggle of prime golf equipment taken with signing Newcastle starlet. But regardless of his promise, the Magpies have not been unable to tie the 20-year-old to a brand new long-term deal (Daily Express, May 14)

Javier Manquillo – Fenerbahce will make a transfer for the Newcastle right-back as they appear to switch Mauricio Isla this summer time (Fotomac, April 14)

Jamie Sterry, Jack Colback and Rob Elliot – All three gamers are set to go away the membership on free transfers this summer time (Newcastle Chronicle, April 12)

The newest Newcastle contract discuss…

Matty Longstaff – The younger midfielder is eager to type out a brand new deal at Newcastle – if the Saudi takeover goes by (The Sun, April 19). Newcastle brothers Matty and Sean Longstaff are within the course of of adjusting brokers in a bid to type out their futures (Sky Sports, March 23).

