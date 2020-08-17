Newcastle takeover: Singapore-backed Bellagraph Nova Group claims to be in talks | Football News







Singapore- backed business Bellagraph Nova Group (BNG) claims it has actually held talks with Newcastle over the possible takeover of the club.

BNG, co-founded by Singapore- based financiers Evangeline Shen, Nelson Loh and Terence Loh, and headquartered in Paris, stated that settlements were at a sophisticated phase which the group wanted to “massively contribute” to the club’s advancement.

A declaration from BNG checked out: “Bellagraph Nova Group’s founders (have) already provided a LOI (Letter of Intent) as well as a proof of funds on August 10.

“In addition to the engagement to the Newcastle Football Club and neighborhood, Bellagraph Nova Group employed assistance of England captain Alan Shearer and previous gamer Michael Chopra.”