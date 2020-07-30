Newcastle takeover: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and Reuben Brothers end interest | Football News







Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and Reuben Brothers have actually withdrawn from the procedure to purchase Newcastle.

A declaration checked out: “With a deep gratitude for the Newcastle neighborhood and the significance of its football club, we have actually concerned the choice to withdraw our interest in obtaining Newcastle United Football Club.

“We do so with remorse, as we were delighted and totally devoted to buy the terrific city of Newcastle and think we might have returned the club to the position of its history, custom and fans’ benefit.

“Ultimately, throughout the unforeseeably extended procedure, the business contract in between the Investment Group and the Club’s owners ended and our investment thesis might not be sustained, especially without any clearness regarding the situations under which the next season will begin and the brand-new standards that will emerge for matches, training and other activities.”

More to follow …