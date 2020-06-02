Newcastle officials pleased after first meeting | Racing News

Officials at Newcastle have been pleased with the response of members to the brand new security protocols put in place for the resumption of racing.

The north-east observe was chosen to host the first meeting for quite a lot of causes, the primary one being there’s ample area to make use of beforehand unused areas throughout the grounds to make use of as a separate unsaddling enclosure.

Jockeys are additionally utilizing a makeshift altering room to allow the two-metre social distancing which is required always.

Feedback to clerk of the course James Armstrong has been constructive and he praised the efforts of those that had deliberate the return of racing for the previous few weeks.

“Considering Monday was the first day back and given there were a lot of new protocols to take on board, I think everyone did really well,” stated Armstrong.

“Stable workers, the trainers that have been right here, groundstaff, medics, docs and everybody else, they (the adjustments) have been very effectively acquired as everybody has had quite a bit to tackle board not too long ago.

“It all went very easily and we have been very pleased with how issues turned out.

“The jockeys have been very completely satisfied. Firstly they’re simply glad to be again working, however they’re all pleased with the lay out and the arrange and the way effectively it’s all working with the one-way system.

“Luckily the lay out of the observe lends itself to that effectively, so we have not had the logistical complications different tracks might have, however the adjustments have gone down effectively.

“David Williamson (government director) has been right here since March and has been closely concerned within the Resumption of Racing Group so he has performed the majority of the work.

“We have been at all times mooted as among the many first to return again due to the lay out of the observe, it lends itself effectively to a clean transition.

“The unsaddling space we’re utilizing has labored completely, it’s shaded and permits sufficient area for what is required.

“I do know the jocks have been blowing a bit however we won’t moan concerning the climate an excessive amount of – and it’s supposed to vary quickly anyway. A number of of our sister tracks are crying out for rain, in every single place is parched.

“Rain will also help our track and come Thursday and Saturday we should be bang on standard, which is what you want for Group races.”

One side of the day which was not bargained for was the looks of a drone flying over a part of the course.

Arena Racing Company racing division managing director Mark Spincer stated: “There was a drone on a piece of the property that’s now not owned by us, the place seven homes have been constructed. The working automobile was operating out of there.

“Executive director David Williamson and the top of our safety went to the property and spoke not solely to the individuals working the drone but in addition the individuals who have been permitting them on their land.

“We knowledgeable the drone ingredient of the police, who’ve knowledgeable aviation – is it within the fly zone of Newcastle airport?

“We’ve knowledgeable the BHA and RCA and we really had the police out final week as a result of we imagine we noticed it then, testing it out.

“I don’t think it was up for the last two or three races of the day after we’d been to see them and we’d like to think it won’t happen again.”