Newcastle: Matty Longstaff offered ‘fantastic’ deal to stay at club, says Steve Bruce | Football News





Matty Longstaff has been offered a new contract to stay at Newcastle

Steve Bruce is “desperate” to keep your hands on Matty Longstaff and says the midfielder has been offered a “fantastic” deal to stay at Newcastle.

Longstaff, who has been earning just £850 per week on an academy contract at Newcastle, could leave St James’ Park after that he was offered a lucrative contract by Serie A side Udinese.

The 20-year-old, who has been free to talk to other clubs since January, travelled to Italy for talks prior to the coronavirus lockdown together with his current deal due to expire come early july.

Longstaff rejected a long-term contract proposal from Newcastle earlier in 2010, thought to be in the spot of £15,000 weekly, but Bruce says the club have returned with a new offer.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Matty and we hope that we can resolve something. There’s still dialogue between the respective parties,” Bruce said.

“We want him to stay, the club want him to stay. We’ve made him an extremely good offer so let us hope that people can get it over the line.

“Purely from a football point of view we all have been desperate for him to stay. He’s a new lad, a Newcastle fan and he is had an amazing rise very, very quickly.

“We have offered him a fantastic deal in my opinion and we hope that he accepts it.”

Longstaff scored against Manchester United on his Premier League debut in October

Longstaff, who burst onto the scene last October by scoring the winner against Manchester United on his Premier League debut, has made 13 appearances in every competitions in 2010 and is desperate to stay at Newcastle.

Newcastle resume their Premier League season at home to Sheffield United on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports, but Bruce confirmed Longstaff wont feature due to injury.

“I expect him to play again this season. Unfortunately after the first couple of days he’s picked up a thigh injury,” Bruce added.

“We expect him to maintain and around it next three of four days, but we’re certainly not going to rush him with a muscle injury like he’s got, which is clearly a disappointment to him and to us.

“We hope he’s going to be accessible for some section of maybe in a few days but truly this week-end he’s maybe not going to be.”

