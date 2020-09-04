



Kalyn Ponga starred again in the latest round of the NRL

Recap all of the latest NRL action as the Newcastle Knights thrash the Sharks, Storm win at the Rabbitohs and the (*38*) win again, this time against the Broncos…

Newcastle 38-10 Cronulla Sharks

An 80 minutes of ill-discipline from the Sharks left Cronulla with three players on report, Chad Townsend sent off and the club’s finals run in jeopardy during a nightmare 38-10 thrashing from Newcastle.

While the Sharks defence was torn to shreds, inexplicable on-field frustrations threaten to do the same to the eighth-placed side, with Townsend’s shoulder charge into Kalyn Ponga’s head the flashpoint in the fieriest of affairs.

Townsend’s marching orders in the 52nd minute followed an ugly lifting tackle that saw captain Wade Graham and Toby Rudolf placed on report in the first half.

Braden Hamlin-Uele will also come under scrutiny from the match review committee for his own…