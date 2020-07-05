Newcastle 2 – 2 West Ham

Newcastle came from behind twice to deny West Ham another successive Premier League win, with the Hammers being forced to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Michail Antonio got the visitors off to a perfect begin with a thunderous finish inside four minutes. But Newcastle reacted well and equalised 13 minutes later as Miguel Almiron (17) tapped home.

It was a similar and far quicker story in the 2nd half. Thomas Soucek (65) scored in his 2nd successive Premier League game to put West Ham ahead once again, but less than two minutes later, Jonjo Shelvey (67) found the back of the net.

West Ham pushed hard for yet another late winner but were not able to find it this time. However, the point does edge them further far from the relegation places with 31 points, although they stay in 16th. Newcastle stay static in 12th with 43 points.

More to follow…