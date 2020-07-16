Newcastle 1 – 3 Tottenham

Harry Kane’s double took him past 200 club career goals as Tottenham earned a hard-fought 3-1 win at Newcastle to help keep their Europa League qualifying hopes alive.

Spurs weren’t at their best and, following Heung-Min Son’s first-half opener (27), Matt Ritchie (56) deservedly pulled Newcastle level with a powerful strike.

But Kane was perfectly placed to nod home Steven Bergwijn’s cross just four minutes later to bring up a personal landmark and, after having a flurry of Newcastle chances, another close-range Kane header (90) ensured a boost to Spurs’ likelihood of playing in Europe next season.

Tottenham move above Sheffield United in to seventh – with the Blades playing Leicester survive Sky Sports on Thursday – while Newcastle remain safely settled in mid-table in 13th.

Player ratings Newcastle: Dubravka (6), Krafth (5), Schar (5), Fernandez (6), Yedlin (5), Saint-Maimin (7), Shelvey (7), Bentaleb (6), Ritchie (7), Almiron (7), Gayle (6) Subs used: Joelinton (6), Lazaro (8), Longstaff (n/a) Tottenham: Lloris (7), Aurier (5), Sanchez (6), Alderweireld (6), Davies (6), Sissoko (6), Winks (6), Lucas Moura (6), Lo Celso (7), Son (8), Kane (9). Subs used: Bergwijn (7), Lamela (7), Vertonghen (n/a) Man of the match: Harry Kane (Tottenham)

How Tottenham caused it to be three wins in four…

Newcastle had been defeated in their last two outings but straight back at St James’ Park, where they hadn’t lost a Premier League game since New Year’s Day, they started brightly.

Miguel Almiron saw an early on shot headed behind by Davinson Sanchez before firing over from the resulting corner, and Jonjo Shelvey warmed Hugo Lloris’ hands with a free of charge kick then nodded off target.

Team news Three changes for Newcastle, with Manquillo, Lascelles and Rose out, Krafth, Yedlin and Bentaleb in

Spurs were unchanged from their north London derby win, with Serge Aurier starting following the death of his brother on Monday morning

But it was Spurs who made the breakthrough just after the drinks break, when Fabian Schar was caught in possession by Lucas Moura and quick feet from Giovani Lo Celso allowed Son to clip a minimal shot past Martin Dubravka.

Image:

Heung-min Son celebrates with Giovanni Lo Celso after his goal – and Lo Celso’s first Premier League assist – at Newcastle



The South Korean – who had found the net in Sunday’s 2-1 derby conquer Arsenal – almost grabbed a second moments later, together with his deflected effort drawing an excellent parry from Dubravka.

Newcastle finished the half on top, though, with Dwight Gayle glancing Shelvey’s cross onto the post and the hosts were level on 56 minutes after seeing off several waves of Spurs attacks following the restart.

Image:

Matt Ritchie fires in Newcastle’s equaliser



Sub Valentino Lazaro drove in to the box when Serge Aurier hacked the loose ball straight to Ritchie, the Scot hammered his drive straight back across goal and in to the far corner, giving Hugo Lloris no chance.

But Newcastle weren’t ahead for long – just four minutes, in fact – before Kane (60) got the better of Emil Krafth to head home from Bergwijn’s pinpoint cross to create up his double ton of goals in club football.

The impressive Allan Saint-Maximin fired over as Newcastle sought an instantaneous response and Lazaro lashed into the side-netting on 73 minutes. There were further efforts from Steve Bruce’s side, with Shelvey and Saint-Maximin hitting the target.

Harry Kane’s 201 club career goals Club Goals Tottenham 185 Millwall 9 Leyton Orient 5 Leicester 2

But Kane struck again in the ultimate moments, finishing a counter-attack he played a part in by heading in the rebound from Erik Lamela’s shot, to secure Jose Mourinho’s first-ever win at St James’ Park and condemn Newcastle to a third defeat on the spin.

What the managers said…



















0:26



Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says his team’s defending was naive at times but puts that down to an injury-hit squad



Newcastle boss Steve Bruce: “I was delighted with the way we played, but unfortunately, we’re struggling defensively with the players offering missing. I don’t desire to make that the excuse but frustrated because I couldn’t be more delighted with the football we played and the application they showed but unfortunately, we were a little naive within our defending sometimes. There’s an improvement in the standard at the top end of the pitch but up until then [when Kane scored his opening goal], we’d kept him very quiet.”



















0:57



Jose Mourinho says he could be happy with his first win at St James’ Park against Newcastle as Tottenham needed the three points



Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho: “I am so happy that no injuries are coming as it wouldn’t be described as a surprise for me personally with the players that are playing nearly every minute of each game. Twelve more days and finally they’ve a holiday and hopefully we manage to obtain a Europa League spot. It was the fourth match with two days among and to have the ability to do 10 points in these four matches is what keeps us in the fight [for the Europa League].”

Opta stats

At the eighth attempt, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has recorded his first Premier League win at St James’ Park, after failing continually to do so on six occasions with Chelsea, and once with Man Utd.

Only Liverpool and Manchester City have won more Premier League games than Tottenham since Jose Mourinho’s first game in November this past year.

Newcastle had 22 shots in their defeat to Spurs, probably the most they’ve had in a single Premier League game this season and the most the Magpies have experienced whilst losing in your competitors since October 2018 v Brighton (27).

Spurs forward Son Heung-Min has received a direct submit 21 Premier League goals this season (11 goals, 10 assists), now his most readily useful return within a season in the competition.

What’s next?



Monday 20th July 5:30pm





Kick off 6:00pm



Newcastle go Brighton for Monday Night Football next, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5.30pm; kick-off 6pm. They finish their season at home to champions Liverpool on Sunday July 26.



Sunday 19th July 3:30pm





Kick off 4:00pm



Tottenham host Leicester live on Sky Sports Premier League from 3.30pm on Sunday; kick-off 4pm. They then round off their Premier League campaign at Crystal Palace on Sunday July 26.