Newcastle 1 – 3 Liverpool

Liverpool signed off their Premier League title- winning season with a 3-1 success at Newcastle, originating from behind after Dwight Gayle’s objective inside 26 seconds.

Steve Bruce’s side had simply 3 shots throughout the video game however among them came practically right away after begin as Gayle (1) swept the ball house around the approachingAlisson There was a prolonged VAR look for offside, however it was quickly validated that the objective would stand.

Liverpool had the much better possibilities for the rest of the video game and Virgil van Dijk (38) nodded them level prior to an exceptional Divok Origi (59) surface put the visitors ahead. Substitute Sadio Mane (89) rounded things off late on with his 18 th Premier League objective of the season.

The champs end the season with 99 points – one shy of Manchester City’s record points tally from the 2017/18 season – and 18 ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side in 2nd. For Newcastle, they complete in the convenience of 13 th put on 44 points.

What’s next?

Liverpool will safeguard their Premier League title when the 2020/21 season begins on September 12 2020, and will run till May 232021 Premier League clubs have actually likewise chosen the summertime transfer window to open the day after the 2019/20 season ends – on Monday July 27 – and run for 10 weeks.