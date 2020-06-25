Newborn triplets diagnosed with Covid-19 in stable condition, say Mexican health officials – Panorama

A set of untimely triplets born in Mexico are “stable” and “evolving favorably” after testing constructive for Covid-19, CNN studies, citing native health officials.

The triplets have been born in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosí and examined for coronavirus on June 17 in compliance with the state’s health protocols on untimely births, based on the state’s Health Secretary Monica Rangel. The take a look at outcomes got here again constructive three days later, heath authorities stated.

The mother and father of the triplets each examined detrimental for coronavirus, based on Rangel. She stated they’ve been in a position to see their new child infants by way of video calls.

“What we need to look at is a situation where perhaps [the virus] is being transmitted through the placenta. That’s not something that we can be sure of. Those are theories that we have to look at. It’s a new virus. There still is not literature available internationally on this issue, but it will be worth reviewing,” Rangel stated.