New Zealand’s prime minister flags four-day working week as way to rebuild New Zealand after COVID-19 – Armenian News

New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, has advised employers take into account a four-day working week and different versatile working choices as a way to increase tourism and assist workers tackle persistent work/life steadiness points.



In a Facebook reside video Ardern stated folks had advised all the things from the shorter work week to extra public holidays as a way to stimulate the economic system and encourage home tourism, whereas the borders stay closed to international nationals.

The prime minister’s casual feedback have excited New Zealanders, lots of whom are questioning whether or not seismic, systemic change will consequence from the pandemic – or whether or not life will return to regular; with its related issues, The Guardian stories.

Speaking from Rotorua, one of many nation’s vacationer hubs, Ardern stated many New Zealanders stated they might journey extra domestically if they’d extra flexibility of their working lives. The nation’s tourism market has taken a large downturn after the pandemic, with all borders remaining closed to international nationals and plenty of New Zealanders taking pay-cuts or tightening their belt in case of lay-offs.

“I hear lots of people suggesting we should have a four-day workweek. Ultimately that really sits between employers and employees. But as I’ve said there’s just so much we’ve learnt about Covid and that flexibility of people working from home, the productivity that can be driven out of that,” Ardern stated.

“I’d really encourage people to think about that if you’re an employer and in a position to do so. To think about if that’s something that would work for your workplace because it certainly would help tourism all around the country.”

Andrew Barnes is the founding father of Perpetual Guardian, a enterprise of greater than 200 people who transitioned to a four-day workweek in 2018.

