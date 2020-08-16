New Zealand’s COVID-19 outbreak grows, as Australian cases ease By Reuters





By Lidia Kelly

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – A new coronavirus outbreak in New Zealand is still growing, health authorities stated on Sunday, with the nation that had an early accomplishment over the pandemic recording 13 new cases and putting the September basic election in concern.

After suppressing the infection previously this year prior to it ended up being a public health crisis and after 102 days without new infections, an abrupt renewal recently in Auckland triggered an instant lockdown of the nation’s biggest city.

Sunday’s numbers bring New Zealand’s overall active cases to 69, supplying more ammo to a conservative opposition that wishes to postpone aSept 19 basic election, which viewpoint surveys reveal Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party winning.

Ardern is anticipated to withstand a hold-up however has actually stated she will choose by Monday.

Health Minister John Hipkins informed a media rundown on Sunday that the federal government was working to make sure appropriate materials of masks, which are presently advised however not necessary.

“We could make it compulsory and spend a lot of time on enforcement, what we need here is a cultural acceptance amongst all New Zealanders,” Hipkins stated.

In neighbouring Australia, which has actually likewise been having problem with a renewal of the coronavirus in 2 …