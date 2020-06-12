New Zealand to relax borders for essential workers – and US America’s Cup team | New Zealand

New Zealand is relaxing its borders to grant exemptions for certain workers – including America’s Cup sailors – and partners of New Zealand citizens to enter the nation.

The move comes after 21 days without any new Covid-19 cases around the world and no current live cases.

The most crucial border rule change, to be enacted from the conclusion of in a few days, removes the necessity for partners and dependents of New Zealand citizens and residents to travel together to return home.

It also establishes new “essential worker” rules, aimed at bringing “high-value workers” for “projects of national or regional significance” in to the country.

This means exemptions will be granted for two America’s Cup sailing challengers who will vie against Emirates Team New Zealand in March 2021.

The United States team, team American Magic, will bring 102 workers and 104 members of the family to the nation, while the INEOS Team UK will bring in 86 workers, 128 members of the family and one nanny.

Economic development minister Phil Twyford said the us government and Auckland council had made significant investments in building infrastructure for the America’s Cup.

“The America’s Cup would not be able to go ahead unless these international syndicate teams are allowed entry into New Zealand.”

The opposition’s economic development spokeswoman Judith Collins had questioned why a film crew shooting the sequel to Avatar had been granted exemptions to enter the nation, but the America’s Cup crews were still waiting for their visas to be approved.

All entrants in to New Zealand will still be required to undertake 14 days of managed isolation or quarantine.

New Zealand can be considering establishing a Trans-Tasman ‘bubble’ with Australia, allowing travel involving the two countries, as soon as September. Pacific island states may possibly later be admitted to that bubble too.

As of 10 June, 15,331 people had requested an exemption to enter New Zealand. Nearly 3000 of those have been granted preliminary approval and invited to apply for a visa.