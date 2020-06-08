Image copyright

New Zealand is set to lift very nearly all its coronavirus restrictions within hours as it reports you will find no active cases in the united kingdom.

It will move to level one, the lowest of its four-tier alert system, at midnight local time (12:00 GMT).

Under this, social distancing will no longer be needed and you will see no limits on public gatherings, but borders will stay closed.

New Zealand has reported no new Covid-19 cases for more than a couple of weeks.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters she did “a little dance” when she was told the united states no longer had any active virus cases.

“While we’re in a safer, stronger position there’s still no easy path back to pre-Covid life, but the determination and focus we have had on our health response will now be vested in our economic rebuild,” she said.

“While the job is not done, there is no denying this is a milestone. So can I finish with a very simple Thank you, New Zealand.”

‘A sustained effort’

New Zealand first went in to lockdown on 25 March, setting up a fresh four-stage alert system and going in at level four, where most businesses were shut, schools closed and folks told to stay in the home.

After significantly more than five weeks, it moved to alert level three in April, allowing takeaway food shops and some non-essential businesses to re-open.

As the number of community cases continued to decline, the country moved into level 2 in mid-May.

The move to level one comes in front of plan – the government had originally meant to make the proceed 22 June, but it was brought forward after no new cases were reported for 17 days, say local media outlets.

Under the newest rules that will come into devote just a matter of hours, all schools and workplaces will be open. Weddings, funerals and public transport will have the ability to resume without any restrictions.

Social distancing will be longer be required but will still be encouraged.

However, all New Zealand arriving from abroad will still have to proceed through a 14-day period of isolation or quarantine.

Ms Ardern warned that the country would “certainly see cases again”, adding that “elimination is not a point in time, it is a sustained effort”.

New Zealand has seen 1,154 confirmed cases and 22 deaths from Covid-19 considering that the virus found its way to late February, but has been widely praised for the handling of the crisis.