New Zealand suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty

New Zealand has actually suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in reaction to China’s new nationwide security law for the area.

The extensively criticised law makes it much easier to penalize protesters and minimizes the city’s autonomy.

Travel advice has also been updated to alert New Zealanders to threats provided by the law.

Australia and the United Kingdom earlier suspended their extradition treaties with HongKong

Military and dual-use items and innovation exports from New Zealand to Hong Kong will now be dealt with in the exact same method as New Zealand deals with such exports to China.

New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters stated China had “eroded rule-of-law principles, undermined the ‘one country, two systems’ framework that underpins Hong Kong’s unique status, and gone against commitments China made to the international community”.

Hong Kong’s federal government states the law is needed to bring order to a city that saw mass pro-democracy demonstrations in 2015 that frequently turned violent.