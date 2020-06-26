A New Zealand supermarket uses the label ‘period’ on menstrual products because words such as ‘sanitary’ or ‘personal hygiene’ carry a loaded stigma.

Such terms imply that periods are something to keep hidden or are unhygienic, based on supermarket chain Countdown.

Instead, the chain’s 180 stores will undoubtedly be the first world-wide to make use of the word ‘period’ to recognize pads, tampons and menstrual cups, they claim.

Spokesperson Kiri Hannifin told The Guardian: ‘Words like ‘personal hygiene’ and ‘sanitary products’ give the impression that periods, which are a totally natural section of life, are somehow something to hide to yourself, or that they’re unhygienic.’

They will also re-name ‘intimate hygiene’ products as ‘genital washes and wipes’.

Co-founder of the New Zealand charity The Period Place Sarah Mikkelsen said: ‘It’s so political at the moment, going for a hardline approach around language.

‘So to visit a big brand jump on a train that they have not really even been asked to jump onto is quite cool, very inspiring.’

Earlier this month, it absolutely was announced that New Zealand schoolgirls should be given free sanitary products as part of government’s fight against ‘period poverty’.

The roll out will start in low socio-economic areas before to be had to all state and state-integrated schools on an opt-in basis next year.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said sanitary products were a necessity as too many women were missing school since they couldn’t afford a tampon or a pad.

‘We understand that nearly 95,000 nine-to-18-year-olds may stay at home throughout their periods because of not to be able to afford period products,’ Ms Ardern said.

‘By making them freely available, we support these young people to carry on learning at school.’

A survey of 5,000 New Zealand woman by charity organisation KidsCan found some women were using wc paper, newspaper or rags because they couldn’t afford proper sanitary products.