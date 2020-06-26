New Zealand supermarket chain first to ‘period’ label on menstrual products

“Words like ‘personal hygiene’ and ‘sanitary products’ give the impressions that periods, which are an entirely natural part of life, are somehow something to hide to yourself, or that they’re unhygienic,” stated Kiri Hannifin, the consultant, in an announcement. “They absolutely aren’t, and we can play an important role in helping change that.”

Countdown, which operates 180 shops, can be the first retailer to describe such products in an express vogue. Hannifin stated additional that the net platform would mirror the modifications, as an alternative calling “intimate hygiene” products as “genital washes and wipes.”

Sarah Mikkelsen, a co-founder of the New Zealand charity The Period Place, advised the Guardian that she was “surprised and excited” by the information.

“It’s so political at the moment, taking a hardline approach around language,” Mikkelsen stated. “So to see a big brand jump on a train that they haven’t really even been asked to jump onto is very cool, very inspiring.”

Countdown can be altering its language used for products beforehand often called “incontinence” gadgets, referring to them as “continence care” products as an alternative.

Such products cope with bowel actions and the shortcoming to management them. The change goals “to help break down the taboos and barriers that customers seeking out these products have, too, particularly men.”