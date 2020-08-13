New Zealand scrambles to trace cluster, reporting 14 new virus cases By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern speaks throughout a joint interview at Admiralty House in Sydney



(Reuters) – New Zealand authorities were rushing to trace the source of a break out of the coronavirus, reporting 14 new cases on Thursday, as long lines of individuals formed to get away a restored lockdown in the nation’s greatest city or be evaluated for the virus.

The discovery of 4 contaminated member of the family in Auckland 2 days ago surprised a nation that had actually not tape-recorded a case of COVID-19 for more than 3 months, raising some criticism of the federal government’s handling of the crisis.

New Zealand revealed on Thursday that there were 13 new cases in the neighborhood, and one abroad arrival who remained in quarantine, bringing the overall variety of active cases to 36.

“We can see the seriousness of the situation we are in,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated in a telecasted media conference. “It’s being dealt with in an urgent but calm and methodical way.”

Ardern reimposed tight motion limitations in Auckland and social distancing procedures throughout the remainder of the nation on Wednesday, echoing her early reaction to the pandemic, which was applauded for its evident efficiency.

Ardern kept in mind that experience …