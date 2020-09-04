New Zealand reports first Covid-19 death in more than three months

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern searches at the Manukau Institute of Technology on September 3, in Auckland,New Zealand Hannah Peters/Getty Images Hannah Peters/Getty Images

New Zealand will stay at Alert Level 2 till September 16 to decrease the danger of coronavirus spread, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed in an interviewFriday

“There’s still a chance of spread outside of Auckland. If that does happen. Level Two ceilings lessen the impact of any spread. That means we avoid further fall out,” Ardern stated.

What is Alert Level 2: Face coverings are compulsory on mass transit and no more than 100 individuals are enabled at events.

Auckland stays at Level 2.5, permitting no more than 10 individuals at events, after the city was connected to a Covid -19 cluster in August.

“At this stage, the Auckland cluster remains contained and there is no indication at this stage that Auckland needs, for instance, to move back to level three,” Ardern stated.

The federal government will reassess alert levels on September 14, the Prime Minister included.

New Zealand has 1,413 verified cases of the unique coronavirus after reporting 5 new casesFriday Of the new cases, 2 were imported and under the age of 9 years of ages, the federal government stated.