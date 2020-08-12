New Zealand reinstates coronavirus restrictions after first locally transmitted case in 102 days

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed four new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Tuesday night, and announced that Auckland will temporarily see level three restrictions introduced for three days starting from midday on Wednesday, local time.

All four of the cases were found within one household in South Auckland according to New Zealand’s Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. He added that none of the new cases had recently traveled outside of New Zealand.

“We have been preparing for that time, and that time is now,” said Dr Bloomfield adding that the “health system is well prepared.”

“In line with our precautionary approach we will be asking Aucklanders to take swift actions with us, as of 12 noon tomorrow, Wednesday August 12, we will be moving Auckland to level 3 restrictions,” said Ardern.