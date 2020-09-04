New Zealand records first COVID-19 death in over three months – Armenian News

New Zealand taped its first coronavirus death in more than three months on Friday when a guy in his 50s caught the infection.

Health authorities stated the guy became part of a 2nd- wave cluster of infections that emerged in Auckland last month, ending a spell of 102 days without neighborhood transmission in the South Pacific country, Al Arabiya reports.

The death at Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital on Friday afternoon takes New Zealand’s death toll from the infection to 23, with the most current previous casualty on May 24.

“I acknowledge the anxiety New Zealanders may be feeling about today’s news, both in the wider community and also for the family and whanau (relatives) grieving over this death,” health chief Ashley Bloomfield stated in a declaration.

“Our thoughts are with his family and community at this time of loss and grief.”

The Auckland cluster emerged in a household of 4 and has actually given that grown to 152, consisting of three taped on Friday.

It has actually shown hard to get rid of regardless of a 2- and- a- half week lockdown in Auckland that ended on Sunday night.

“We have always recognized that further deaths linked to Covid-19 were possible,” Bloomfield stated.

“Today’s news strengthens the value of our shared alertness versus Covid -19, the really major repercussions the infection can bring with …