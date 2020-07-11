New Zealand quarantine debacle sees a FOURTH escapee break out of isolation

Another returning traveller in New Zealand has busted out of the country’s mandatory 14-day quarantine period, marking it the fourth time a breach has occurred in just the past week.

A person inside their 60s was the latest to break out of their guarded hotel confinement after smashing a window at the center of the night time.

The individual then fled the Waipuna Hotel and Conference Centre in Mt Wellington and knocked on three local residents’ doors.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (pictured) speaks to the media during a press conference on July 10

‘The first property failed to answer,’ head of New Zealand’s managed isolation and quarantine program Air Commodore Darryn Webb said.

‘The second property called 111 (New Zealand emergency services phone number). At the 3rd property the average person apparently spoke to a couple.’

Police arrived shortly after midnight and straight away sent the wandering get back traveller back to isolation.

Mr Webb said the average person had previously tested negative to COVID-19 days early in the day and that there was ‘very low’ risk to the general public.

An individual in their 60’s fled the Waipuna Hotel and Conference Centre in Mt Wellington in Auckland (pictured) and knocked on three local residents’ doors

The individual is currently being offered health insurance and welfare support.

The bizarre episode followed an equally strange incident on Thursday when a man in his 50s allegedly absconded from the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton to stock up on alcohol.

‘He walked in and bought a four-pack of Leffe Blonde and a pinot noir,’ a staff member at the Te Rapa Brews bottle shop told the NZ Herald.

‘I asked him how that he was and he just said fine.’

Martin James McVicar (pictured), 52, appeared in Hamilton District Court on Friday accused of breaking out of his quarantine hotel to go to a nearby liquor store on Thursday evening

McVicar allegedly left the Distinction Hotel (pictured) in Hamilton, on New Zealand’s North Island, through a fire escape and cut through fence ties on a 1.8-metre fence

McVicar allegedly visited the Brews Te Rapa (pictured) bottle shop and purchased a four pack of beer and a bottle of wine before time for the hotel between 6.30pm and 7pm

Although the person tested negative for coronavirus, there was yet another instance were an infected arrival was outside his managed isolation facility for around 70 minutes.

On Tuesday, a 32-year-old who arrived from India snuck out of the Stamford Plaza in Auckland to visit a busy shopping centre.

A guard wearing a full nose and mouth mask is pictured at the Stamford Plaza after incidents where guests who were in mandatory quarantine were able to escaped managed isolation

The man had escaped through a hole in a fence while having a cigarette in a smoking area.

‘The only thing we have been asking them in return would be to follow the guidelines. This person did not follow the rules,’ New Zealand Health Minister Chris Hipkins said.

‘It is wholly unacceptable that individuals have now had two people let everybody else down by breaking the rules, leaving facilities and putting New Zealanders at an increased risk.

‘These are acts of selfishness that we plan to use the full weight of the law to avoid.’

Last Saturday, a similar incident occurred when a 43-year-old woman jumped two fences at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland.

She was found a few blocks away after an hour or so and 40 minutes.

Commodore Webb said charges will be brought against anybody who breaches quarantine laws.

The maximum penalty for breaking New Zealand’s COVID-19 managed isolation regulations is a six-month jail sentence or a $4,000 fine.