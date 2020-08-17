New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delays election over Covid-19

The statement on Tuesday that in your area obtained cases of coronavirus had actually been validated in the New Zealand’s greatest city, Auckland, triggered the federal government to introduce strict level three lockdown measures on August 12. This follows around 100 days without neighborhood spread.

The remainder of the nation was taken into level 2 lockdown, with both lockdown durations extended till a minimum of August 26 as more cases of coronavirus were validated.

But at a live-streamed media conference Monday, Ardern stated it was clear “the reemergence of Covid in Auckland at the beginning of the formal campaign period has been cause for concern.”

Ardern stated that New Zealand’s Electoral Commission had actually ensured her that a safe and available election would be possible on the new date. “Ultimately I want to ensure we have a well-run election that gives all voters the best chance to receive all the information about parties and candidates and delivers certainty for the future,” she stated. Ardern stated while the choice to alter the election date rested exclusively with her as Prime Minister, she sought advice from other celebration leaders as “moving an election date especially this late in an electoral cycle is a significant decision.” “In the end what matters most is what is in the best interests of voters and our democracy,” she stated. “Any decision to review the election date must be as free from partisan political interests as possible.” Ardern stated New Zealand’s Electoral Commission had actually been preparing …

Read The Full Article