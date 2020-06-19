New Zealand police shooting: Two officers ‘seriously injured’

Image copyright

Two police officers have been shot and seriously injured after having a “routine traffic stop” in Auckland, New Zealand.

The shooter fled the scene in Massey in a car and has maybe not been caught.

Police in New Zealand do not normally carry guns, and it is rare for officers to be killed in the type of duty.

According to the police, the final was in May 2009, when a senior constable was shot at a house in Napier. while carrying out a routine search warrant.

A person in the public was injured by the suspect’s car. Cordons are in place, and schools have been told to lock down.

Only this month, New Zealand Police said a six-month trial of “armed response teams” would not continue.

“I want to reiterate that I am committed to New Zealand Police remaining a generally unarmed police service,” said Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

“How the public feels is important – we police with the consent of the public, and that is a privilege.”

The police said more information in regards to the Massey shooting would be released once available.