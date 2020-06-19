New Zealand police officer shot dead in routine traffic stop

The officer was one of two shot at once they stopped an automobile in the suburb of Massey on Friday morning, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said at a press conference. The other is in hospital in serious condition, while a member of the public can be being treated for minor injuries after being hit by the vehicle as it fled the scene.
A manhunt is currently underway for 2 people in the car. Schools in the immediate area have been locked down and police in the area are armed, Coster added.
“This is devastating news and absolutely the worst thing for us to deal with,” Coster said. “This is really a terrible day for us.
“What is clear is that this incident unfolded very quickly. The incident points to the real risk our officers face as they go about their jobs every day.”
The issue of whether New Zealand police officers should be armed has been the subject of intense debate in recent weeks.
Coster announced last week that the trial would not keep on, saying the armed teams “do not align with the style of policing that New Zealanders expect.”