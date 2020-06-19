New Zealand police officer shot dead in routine traffic stop

The officer was one of two shot at once they stopped an automobile in the suburb of Massey on Friday morning, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said at a press conference. The other is in hospital in serious condition, while a member of the public can be being treated for minor injuries after being hit by the vehicle as it fled the scene.

A manhunt is currently underway for 2 people in the car. Schools in the immediate area have been locked down and police in the area are armed, Coster added.

New Zealand police broadly speaking don’t carry guns. The country includes a relatively low rate of gun-related crime , and incidents where police officers are killed in the line of duty are not common.

Since 1890, just 32 police officers have died from the criminal act while performing their duties, according to the New Zealand police website . The last to be killed was Senior Constable Len Snee, who had been fatally wounded while conducting a routine search warrant at a property in Napier in 2009.