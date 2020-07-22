New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern sacks workplace relations minister over office affair – Armenian News

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sacked a senior cabinet minister on Wednesday over an affair with a former staff member, amid heightened scrutiny on lawmakers’ behaviour ahead of a general election in September, The South China Morning Post reported.

Ardern dismissed Iain Lees-Galloway, the Immigration Minister and also Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety, after discovering he had an affair with a former colleague who was working at a government organisation that reported to him.

The centre-left leader said Lees-Galloway’s role as minister for workplace relations, which regulates employment conduct, made his position untenable.

“The minister has shown a lack of judgment over a period of 12 months – in undertaking this relationship he has opened himself up to accusations of improperly using his office,” she told reporters.

Ardern said she was not passing moral judgment on Lees-Galloway but added: “He has not modelled the behaviour I expect as a minister that is in charge of setting a standard and culture in work places.”

Lees-Galloway, who is married with three children, issued a brief statement admitting he acted “completely inappropriately” and apologising for letting his family down.

Details of his affair were passed on to Ardern’s office on Tuesday by opposition leader Judith Collins, who had urged the public to contact her with allegations about inappropriate parliamentary behaviour.