New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern sacks minister over ‘inappropriate relationship’ with former staffer 

New Zealand Parliament has been rocked by its second political scandal within days after a cabinet minister was sacked over an ‘inappropriate’ relationship’ with a former staffer.

The 12 month affair cost Iain Lees-Galloway his job as immigration and workplace minister after he admitted a consensual relationship had occurred with an employee in one of the departments he headed.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern advised the minister on Tuesday night that his position was’ untenable.’

‘The minister has shown a lack of judgement over a period of 12 months. In undertaking this relationship he has opened himself up to an allegation of improperly using his office,’ Ms Ardern told reporters on Wednesday.

Jacinda Ardern (left) has sacked minister Iain Lees-Galloway (right) over an inappropriate relationship he had with a former staffer, which has since ended

‘He has not modelled the behaviour I expect as a minister that is in charge of setting a standard and culture in workplaces.’

‘His actions have ultimately led me to lose confidence in him as a minister.’

‘Politics is a place where we need to maintain standards and politicians should pay the price for their mistakes.’

Mr Lees-Galloway, 41, a married father-of-three, has taken full responsibility for his actions and announced he won’t contest September’s election.

Sacked minister Iain Lees-Galloway (pictured with wife Clare) is a married father-of-three

He has also taken down his social media accounts and online political profiles.

‘I accept the Prime Minister’s decision and apologise absolutely. I have acted completely inappropriately in my position and can not continue as a minister,’ Mr Lees-Galloway said in a statement.

‘I have apologised to my family for letting them down. Please appreciate their privacy.

‘I also apologise to anyone who has been hurt by my actions.’

The minister’s relationship with the former staffer ended prior to the allegations bring aired.

The latest scandal to hit parliament comes two days after opposition MP Andrew Falloon resigned over revelations he sent pornographic photos to young women.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrives at a press conference with Iain Lees-Galloway on July 6. He has since been sacked as minister

National leader Judith Collins pre-empted Mr Lees-Galloway’s demise earlier on Wednesday, telling Network Three she had received a tip-off about a Labour minister a day prior.

‘I have advised the prime minister and I have asked for anybody who has that information to send it directly to her,’ Ms Collins said.

‘I am not going to be indulging in any attacks on Labour on these things.’

Jacinda Arden (left) has described Iain Lees-Galloway’s (right) position as untenable

The Prime Minister has confirmed Ms Collins advised her on Tuesday afternoon of an email she had received regarding Mr Lees-Galloway.

Ms Collins told Ms Ardern she had asked the individual to relay anything directly to the Prime Minister’s office.

‘My chief of staff subsequently contacted the leader of the Opposition’s office to pass on contact information, should that be required by the correspondent,’ Ms Ardern told reporters.

‘At around 3pm my office received an email directly from a third party alleging that the minister had an inappropriate relationship with a former staffer who worked in one of his agencies.’

Mr Lees-Galloway has been the MP for Palmerston North in 2008 and had been a minister since 2017.

He was also Deputy Leader of the House for almost three years before his dismissal.