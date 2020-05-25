New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern hit by earthquake during TV interview

“If you see things moving behind me… the Beehive moves a little more than most,” she included, describing the executive wing of the New ZealandParliament Asked if she was really feeling “safe and well to continue the interview,” Ardern reacted “(I’m) fine, I’m not under any hanging lights, I look like I’m in a structurally sound place.”

Ardern’s great response swiftly went viral on Twitter as well as various other social networks.