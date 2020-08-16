New Zealand PM Ardern postpones general election until October 17 By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern speaks throughout a joint interview at Admiralty House in Sydney



WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated on Monday that the general election would be held off by 4 weeksuntil Oct 17, as the nation deals with a new break out of the coronavirus.

“Ultimately, the 17th of October … supplies enough time for celebrations to prepare around the series of scenarios we will be campaigning under,’ Ardern stated in a press conference.

The election had actually been set up to be hung onSept 19.