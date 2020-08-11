New Zealand parliament dissolution delayed following COVID-19 outbreak, local broadcaster 1NEWS says By Reuters





By Praveen Menon

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – The dissolution of New Zealand’s parliament to give way for a basic election has actually been delayed following the current COVID-19 outbreak in the nation, local broadcaster 1NEWS reported on Wednesday without recognizing a source for the details.

New Zealand’s parliament was because of be liquified on Wednesday early morning, which is the initial step towards holding the basic election arranged forSept 19.

The nation reported 4 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday ending 102 days with no local infection.