New Zealand parliament dissolution delayed following COVID-19 outbreak, local broadcaster 1NEWS says By Reuters

By Praveen Menon
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – The dissolution of New Zealand’s parliament to give way for a basic election has actually been delayed following the current COVID-19 outbreak in the nation, local broadcaster 1NEWS reported on Wednesday without recognizing a source for the details.
New Zealand’s parliament was because of be liquified on Wednesday early morning, which is the initial step towards holding the basic election arranged forSept 19.
The nation reported 4 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday ending 102 days with no local infection.
Disclaimer: Fusion Media wish to advise you that the information included in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex rates are not offered by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore rates might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, implying rates are a sign and not suitable for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any duty for any trading losses you may sustain as an outcome of utilizing this information.
Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage as an outcome of dependence on the details consisting of information, quotes, charts and …