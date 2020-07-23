New Zealand news anchor Wendy Petrie axed from TVNZ as daughter shares heartfelt tribute

One of New Zealand’s most popular news anchors has actually been axed by her network after 14 years.

Wendy Petrie, 49, check out the 6pm news each week night together with Simon Dallow for TVNZ’s 1 News however was all of a sudden disposed due to COVID-19 restructuring.

The network validated on Tuesday Dallow would go on to be the sole newsreader beginning in August and Petrie would include on TVNZ’s news and existing affairs sections as a supporting speaker.

The news came as a shock to numerous consisting of Petrie’s teenage daughter who shared a heartfelt tribute to her ‘motivating’ mum.

‘So happy with my strong, smart and gifted mum,’ she composed on Petrie’s Instagram page.

‘Despite what has actually occurred in the last number of days she had actually held her direct high.

‘She is a real motivation to ladies operating in the tv market and I am so happy to call her my mum.’

TVNZ revealed last month as much as 90 functions from the network would be cut after a 30 percent loss in earnings due to the pandemic.

Both Petrie and Dallow needed to obtain the very same position as the sole news anchor regardless of sharing the function considering that 2006, the NZ Herald reported.

Upon losing her function, Petrie stated she had actually ‘enjoyed every minute’ of her time as news anchor.

‘Driving into Judy Bailey’s carpark 14 years earlier was an overwhelming minute, with a newborn & & a 2 years of age in your home,’ she composed.

‘It’s tough to think it’s been so long & & that it’s over however I enjoyed every minute. Thank you for all the terrific messages.

‘I’ve been overwhelmed by your generosity. My now 16 & &14- year-old children (& & child!) inform me how happy & & inspired they are, so that’s all the inspiration I require to keep choosing my next amazing action.’

1 News will now exist by anchor Simon Dallow, sports speaker Andrew Saville and weatherman DanCorbett

Many have actually considering that revealed their destruction in seeing Petrie lose her area on their screens.

‘Your professionalism, generosity, design, class and appeal will be really missed out on. One news will not be the very same without you,’ somebody composed on Instagram.

‘Absolutely gobsmacked about the choice to go back to single speaker format without Wendy,’ stated another.

‘Well that’s farewell to tv1 news for me now,’ stated one.

‘Wendy Petrie is among the couple of news readers anywhere that makes me feel unwinded and mindful when I am listening to what she is providing. Wrong call’.