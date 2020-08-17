New Zealand new wage subsidy scheme expected to cost $333 million By Reuters

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s Finance Minister Grant Robertson stated on Monday that the new wage subsidy scheme is anticipated to cost about NZ$ 510 million ($ 333.80 million) and cover 470,000 tasks.

The scheme was revealed recently after New Zealand locked down its most significant city, Auckland, following new cases of coronavirus.

“The new wage subsidy will help support cashflow and confidence,” Grant Robertson stated in a declaration.

He stated the home mortgage deferment scheme was likewise being extended to March 31 next year from its present end-date of Sept 27.

