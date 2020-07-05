New Zealand Mum battling cancer for a second time loses 11-year-old daughter to leukaemia 

A mother battling cancer for a second time has lost her daughter, 11, to leukaemia.

Frances Thompson, from Southland in New Zealand, was dealing with bowel cancer last year when another tumour was within her liver.

While undergoing chemotherapy during coronavirus lockdown, Ms Thompson’s daughter Katherine was diagnosed with leukaemia.

Katherine was sent to Christchurch for treatment, but during hospital a fungal illness invaded her tiny human anatomy.

Katherine (centre) was died on June 26 while her mother Frances was battling cancer for the second time

The gravely ill little girl was taken straight back to Southland to receive palliative care at Invercargill hospital.

She died on June 26.

‘We can not comprehend the pain and grief you might be facing in this time,’ a post on the Givealittle page set up by extended family said.

‘Our thoughts and prayers of support, love and strength are continuing for Frances, Amelia, Jack and family.

‘Life isn’t measured by the breaths we just take, but the moments that just take our breath away. Rest peacefully beautiful girl.’

Nearly $15,000 has been raised on the crowdfunding page in just a couple of weeks.