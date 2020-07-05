New Zealand Mum battling cancer for a second time loses 11-year-old daughter to leukaemia 

‘We cannot understand the pain’: Brave mum battling cancer for a second time tragically loses 11-year-old daughter to leukaemia
- Kiwi mother Frances Thompson was diagnosed with bowel cancer last year
- While she was recovering another tumour was within Ms Thompson’s liver
- While undergoing chemo her daughter Katherine was diagnosed with leukaemia
- The 11-year-old died on June 26 after a fungal illness invaded her body
A mother battling cancer for a second time has lost her daughter, 11, to leukaemia.
Frances Thompson, from Southland in New Zealand, was dealing with bowel cancer last year when another tumour was within her liver.
While undergoing chemotherapy during coronavirus lockdown, Ms Thompson’s daughter Katherine was diagnosed with leukaemia.
Katherine was sent to Christchurch for treatment, but during hospital a fungal illness invaded her tiny human anatomy.
Katherine (centre) was died on June 26 while her mother Frances was battling cancer for the second time
The gravely ill little girl was taken straight back to Southland to receive palliative care at Invercargill hospital.
She died on June 26.
‘We can not comprehend the pain and grief you might be facing in this time,’ a post on the Givealittle page set up by extended family said.
‘Our thoughts and prayers of support, love and strength are continuing for Frances, Amelia, Jack and family.
‘Life isn’t measured by the breaths we just take, but the moments that just take our breath away. Rest peacefully beautiful girl.’
Nearly $15,000 has been raised on the crowdfunding page in just a couple of weeks.
What is leukaemia
Leukaemias are cancers of the white blood cells, which begin in the bone marrow.
Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia is the most frequent type of leukaemia in Australia.
Most people clinically determined to have chronic myeloid leukaemia have an abnormal chromosome called the Philadelphia chromosome.
It has additionally been linked to exposure to high levels of radiation.
2,609 men and 1,642 feamales in Australia were diagnosed with leukaemia in 2019.
The five year survival rate is 62 per cent.
SOURCE: Australian Government
