A court in New Zealand has sentenced a self-confessed white supremacist who eliminated 51 Muslims as they hoped at 2 mosques in Christchurch to life jail time without parole, the very first time such a sentence has actually been bied far in the nation.

Brenton Tarrant, a 29-year-old Australian, pleaded guilty previously this year to 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of tried murder and one charge of devoting a terrorist act throughout the March 2019 rampage in the southern city, which he livestreamed on Facebook.

In providing the sentence, High Court Judge Cameron Mander stated on Thursday that a limited term was inadequate for such a criminal activity, which Tarrant had actually revealed no regret.

“Your crimes are so wicked that even if you are detained until you die it will not exhaust the requirements of punishment and denunciation,” Mander stated.

“As far as I can discern, you are empty of any empathy for your victims.”

Mosque shooting survivors from left, Mustafa Boztas, Wassail Daragmih and Temel Atacocugu commemorate as they leave the Christchurch High Court after the sentencing hearing for Brenton Tarrant, in Christchurch, New Zealand [Mark Baker/ AP]

Supporters of the mosque shooting victims sing outside the Christchurch High Court throughout the sentencing hearing for Brenton Tarrant [Mark Baker/ AP]

Prosecutors informed the court at the opening of the sentencing hearing on Monday that Tarrant had actually been preparing the attacks for a long period of time and desired to produce worry amongst migrants.

