New Zealand locks down biggest city after first local cases of coronavirus in 102 days By Reuters

By Praveen Menon

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand revealed on Tuesday it was shutting down its biggest city, Auckland, after 4 new cases of COVID-19 were found in the city, the first proof of domestic transmission after being coronavirus- complimentary for 102 days.

New Zealand’s effective battle versus COVID-19 was hailed internationally and the Pacific island country of 5 million was viewed as one of the most safe locations, as the pandemic raved internationally.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield stated the 4 verified cases were within one household in SouthAuckland One individual is in their 50 s. They had no history of global travel. Family members have actually been evaluated and contact tracing is under method.

News of the cases sent out panic throughout the nation with media reporting individuals hurrying to grocery stores to accumulate, and organisations preparing to shut.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated Auckland would relocate to level 3 constraint from twelve noon on Wednesday as a “precautionary approach”, which would indicate individuals ought to keep away from work and school, and events or more than 10 individuals would once again be …