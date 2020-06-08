New Zealand’s government will lift all Covid-19 restrictions except stringent border controls nearly immediately, prime minister Jacinda Ardern has said, since the nation’s health officials declared that there have been no longer any known, active cases of the coronavirus remaining.

“We are ready,” said Ardern at a news conference in Wellington, adding that New Zealanders had “united in unprecedented ways to crush the virus.”

Ardern has drawn global headlines and praise from the World Health Organization on her behalf government’s way of the virus, with a strict and cautious approach that appears to have repaid. On 25 March she locked down the country for four weeks – requiring that a lot of New Zealanders remained in the home most of the time – before gradually easing restrictions.

From midnight on Monday, Ardern said New Zealanders would live in a country “where life feels as normal as we can in the time of a global pandemic”. Physical distancing rules and limits on gathering sizes would be jettisoned, she said, allowing any parts of the economy still stalled to reopen.

New Zealand had reported just over 200 confirmed cases once the government turn off the country, and the total amount of diagnosed cases of the virus never topped 1,500.

Twenty-two people died of Covid-19 in New Zealand, in contrast to the tens of thousands of deaths that modelling by boffins had predicted if restrictions were not imposed.

New Zealanders had “massively reduced their movements”, Ardern said; in accordance with Google data, people had stayed in the home more than residents in Australia, Britain and the United States had.

“Our collective results I think speak for ourselves,” Ardern said. “This was what the sacrifice of our team of five million was for – to keep one another safe and to keep one another well.” She has regularly referred to New Zealanders as a “team of five million” in an effort to unite people and encourage them to follow her government’s rules to curb the virus’ spread.

Worldwide, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases passed 7 million on Monday, in accordance with researchers at Johns Hopkins University, who rely on official government data. The current figure stands at 7,006,436. At least 402,699 people have died in the global pandemic so far.

The US is the worst-affected country, with 1,940,468 confirmed cases and much more than a quarter of the world’s deaths, at 110,503. There are 15 countries with an increase of than 100,000 confirmed cases. The true death and cases figures will tend to be higher, as a result of differing testing rates, definitions, time lags and suspected underreporting.

Strict border controls will stay in place for New Zealand, with Ardern warning that she had no timeline for removing them because they were, she said, the country’s most readily useful line of defence. Only New Zealanders and their immediate families can enter the united states currently, and must spend 14 days in government-run quarantine.

She wouldn’t say that New Zealand had outright eliminated the herpes virus, describing elimination as an ongoing effort.

“We almost certainly see cases here again,” she said. “That is not a sign that we have failed; it is a reality of this virus.”

New Zealand is now section of a small band of countries which have declared themselves free of Covid-19, and is understood to be the first to ever do so among nations which have had significantly more than 1,000 confirmed cases.

The small European nation of Montenegro reported it no more had any active cases of the herpes virus on 25 May, Fiji followed on 5 June, and the Faroe Islands had said the same on 9 May.

Taiwan, Iceland, Cambodia, and Trinidad & Tobago each say they have under 10 cases still active. A small couple of countries – including a few tiny Pacific Island states – claim to have recorded no cases of Covid-19 at all.

For the past 10 days, a lone woman aged in her 50s, who lived in Auckland, was the past person in New Zealand known to be experiencing Covid-19. On Monday, health officials said, she had reported 48 hours symptom-free and was now considered recovered.

Ardern was asked what her reaction had been to the news. “I did a little dance,” she said.