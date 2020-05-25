New Zealand leader carries on with TV interview during quake – Panorama

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern barely skipped a beat when an earthquake struck during a stay tv interview Monday morning, ABC News reported.

She interrupted Newshub host Ryan Bridge to inform him what was occurring on the parliament complicated within the capital, Wellington.

“We’re just having a bit of an earthquake here Ryan, quite a decent shake here,” she mentioned, trying up and across the room. “But, um, if you see things moving behind me.”

New Zealand sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is typically known as the Shaky Isles for its frequent quakes.

Monday’s magnitude 5.6 quake struck within the ocean about 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of Wellington, in line with the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit simply earlier than eight a.m. and was felt by hundreds of New Zealanders who had been on the point of begin their work weeks. It was sturdy sufficient to rattle meals from cabinets and cease prepare companies.

But there have been no studies of main harm or accidents.

Ardern continued on with her interview, telling the host the shaking had stopped.

“We’re fine Ryan,” she mentioned. “I’m not under any hanging lights, I look like I’m in a structurally sound place.”