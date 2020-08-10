New Zealand Just Marked 100 Days Without Coronavirus Transmission

New Zealand marked 100 days on Sunday without any taped cases of the coronavirus in the neighborhood, however health authorities cautioned there was no space for complacency.

There are still 23 active cases however all were spotted at the border when going into the nation and are being kept in handled seclusion centers.

“Achieving 100 days without community transmission is a significant milestone, however, as we all know, we can’t afford to be complacent,” director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said.

“We have actually seen abroad how rapidly the virus can reappear and spread out in locations where it was formerly under control, and we require to be prepared to rapidly mark out any future cases in New Zealand.”

New Zealand, with a population of 5 million, has actually won extensive appreciation for its efficient handling of the coronavirus given that closing its verge on March 19.

The World Health Organization has actually hailed the nation as an example to others for having “successfully eliminated community transmission”.

Since the very first client was identified in February, there have actually been 1,219 validated cases of the infection in New Zealand with the last case of neighborhood transmission taped on May 1.

As an outcome, New Zealanders are taking pleasure in a near-normal, pre-coronavirus way of life without any social distancing and viewers enabled at sports and …