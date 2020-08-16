New Zealand: Jacinda Ardern delays election over coronavirus fears

The prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, has actually held off the nation’s basic election by a month in the middle of a spike in coronavirus cases.

The vote was because of happen on 19 September however will now be hung on 17 October rather.

Ms Ardern stated on Monday that the new date would permit celebrations “to plan around the range of circumstances we will be campaigning under”.

Earlier today, the nation’s biggest city returned into lockdown.

The procedures were troubled Auckland on Wednesday after a variety of new infections were determined in the city.

Most of the cases were connected to one household, however the statement surprised a nation that had actually tape-recorded no in your area transferred cases for more than 3 months.