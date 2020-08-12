New Zealand investigates a common suspect in its mysterious new COVID cluster

Our objective to assist you browse the new regular is sustained by customers. To take pleasure in limitless access to our journalism, subscribe today

New Zealand believed it had the coronavirus under control, and after that 4 more individuals got ill.

Following a 102- day run with no regional transmission of COVID-19, the nation was put back under lockdown Wednesday after 4 members of a household in Auckland were discovered to have actually contracted the infection.

“We are working hard to put together pieces of the puzzle on how this family got infected,” New Zealand’s Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfieldsaid

The island state had actually stated itself virus-free in June, without any active cases throughout the nation. The federal government raised all regional lockdown limitations, permitting individuals to fulfill and socialize at ease while preserving stringent quarantine for incoming tourists.

With no previous regional cases and long shot of a contaminated individual showing up in New Zealand, the nation is now examining whether the infection might have been imported through freight– particularly, cooled supply lines.

“We know the virus can survive within refrigerated environments for quite some time,” Bloomfield informed a …

