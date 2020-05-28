New Zealand has no coronavirus patients in hospital – Panorama

New Zealand has no person in hospital with coronavirus and has not found a brand new case for 5 days, Daily Mail reported, citing the nation’s well being ministry.

The final remaining hospital affected person was discharged in Auckland in a single day in the most recent mark of success for New Zealand’s broadly-praised response to the pandemic.

New Zealand solely confirmed its first case on February 26, however had shut its borders by March 19 and began imposing a full-scale lockdown on March 26.

The nation’s success means the lockdown may very well be nearly scrapped inside weeks, with gatherings of as much as 100 already permitted and plans being made to re-open journey to Australia.