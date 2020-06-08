CLICK FOR THE MOST RECENT ON THE CORONAVIRUS

It has been 17 days since the last new case was reported, during which time an additional 40,000 individuals have been tested, bringing the full total number tested to about 300,000. Monday marked the first time since late February there have been no active cases.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was confident New Zealand had halted the spread of the herpes virus but it still must be prepared for more.

“We are confident we have eliminated transmission of the virus in New Zealand for now, but elimination is not a point in time, it is a sustained effort,” she said at a news conference. “We almost certainly will see cases here again, and I do want to say that again, we will almost certainly see cases here again, and that is not a sign that we have failed, it is a reality of this virus. But if and when that occurs we have to make sure — and we are — that we are prepared.”

More cases will tend to be imported as people enter the country. For now, the border remains shut to all or any but citizens and residents, with some limited exceptions. Everybody who enter has to enter quarantine.

Ardern announced that the Cabinet had agreed to remove almost all remaining virus restrictions from midnight, with the exception of the border strictures.

“We can hold public events without limitations. Private events such as weddings, functions and funerals without limitations,” Ardern said. “Retail is back without limitations. Hospitality is back without limitations. Public transport and travel across the country is fully opened.”

Experts say several factors have helped New Zealand eliminate the disease. Its isolated location in the South Pacific gave it vital time and energy to see the devastating spread of the virus far away. Ardern also acted decisively by imposing a strict lockdown early in the outbreak.

She said her government’s focus will soon be on the country’s borders, where isolation and quarantine will carry on.

Just over 1,500 people contracted the herpes virus in New Zealand, including 22 who died.

Eliminating the herpes virus won’t end the economic pain for the country. Thousands of people have lost their jobs. The tourism industry, which is the reason about 10% of the economy, has been especially hard hit.

But Monday was an occasion of celebration for many. Ardern said that after she heard there were forget about active cases, she did a little dance in her living room before her daughter Neve, who turns 2 this month. Ardern said the toddler had no idea that which was going on but was happy to join her.