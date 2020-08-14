New Zealand extends Auckland ‘lockdown’ for 12 days



PM Ardern said New Zealand would “go hard, go early” against the outbreak





New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a 12-day extension of the country’s Covid-19 restrictions, after a cluster of cases grew to 29.

There are four “alert levels” in New Zealand, and Auckland has been on Level 3 since Wednesday.

The rest of the country is on Level 2, and Ms Ardern said both would be extended.

New Zealand has had success containing coronavirus, and went 102 days without a community transmission.

The cause of the cluster in Auckland is still being investigated.

What did Ms Ardern say?

The PM said the decision to extend the restrictions was “in keeping with our cautionary approach and New Zealand’s philosophy of going hard and going early”.

She said that, in 12 days’ time, she thought “the cluster will be identified, will be isolated, and we can move to Level 2 in Auckland with confidence”.

All 29 cases “remain linked to one cluster centred in Auckland”, Ms Adern said, adding…