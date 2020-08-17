New Zealand Election Postponed Amid New Coronavirus Outbreak

SYDNEY, Australia– New Zealand on Monday stated it would delay its nationwide election by 4 weeks as a cluster of new coronavirus cases continued to spread out through the city of Auckland in spite of a lockdown.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has the sole authority to figure out when individuals cast tallies, stated she had actually sought advice from all the significant celebrations prior to postponing the vote, initially set up forSept 19, toOct 17.

Ms Ardern called the choice a compromise that “provides sufficient time for parties to plan around the range of circumstances we could be campaigning under, for the electoral commission to prepare and for voters to feel assured of a safe, accessible and critical election.”

She likewise dismissed additional modification. Even if the outbreak aggravates, she stated, “we will be sticking with the date we have.”