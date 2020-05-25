New Zealand earthquake hits during PM Ardern live TV interview

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was being interviewed live on TV on Monday morning when an earthquake hit.

The room might be seen shaking, and Ms Ardern wanting briefly troubled, earlier than carrying on with the interview, saying she was in a safe place and never below any hanging lights.

The 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck about 90km north of the capital, Wellington, at 08:00 native time (20:00 GMT Sunday). It was felt throughout the nation, however there have been no stories of harm or accidents.

New Zealand sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire zone of seismic exercise, so is frequently hit by earthquakes. Its buildings are designed to face up to such tremors.