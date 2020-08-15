New Zealand COVID-19 outbreak grows, Australia still struggles By Reuters





MELBOURNE (Reuters) – New Zealand on Saturday reported 7 new cases of the coronavirus as a lockdown in the nation’s greatest city, Auckland, was extended on Friday in action to the nation’s very first coronavirus outbreak in months.

Six of the 7 new cases have actually been connected to the cluster accountable for all the previous neighborhood cases, while one case was being examined, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield informed a media rundown in Wellington.

The new cases bring New Zealand’s overall infections because the start of the year to 1258, while the variety of presently active cases stands at 56. Twenty 2 individuals have actually passed away up until now.

The lockdown in Auckland, house to 1.7 million individuals, was extended for almost 2 weeks, and followed the discovery on Tuesday of the nation’s very first COVID-19 infections in 102 days, in a household in Auckland.

New Zealand and its neighbour Australia have actually suffered far less death and illness from the COVID-19 pandemic than numerous other countries, thanks in part to quick lockdown steps. Although financially expensive, the steps raised public rely on the leaders of both nations substantially.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, is now, nevertheless, under pressure ahead of a upcoming basic election, with the …