PICTURE: Brenton Tarrant, charged for murder in relation to the mosque attacks, is seen in the dock throughout his look in the Christchurch District Court, New Zealand



By Praveen Menon

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – A New Zealand court will start hearings on Monday on the sentencing of a believed white supremacist implicated of eliminating 51 Muslim worshippers in a massacre that stunned the world and triggered a worldwide project to stamp out online hate.

Brenton Tarrant, an Australian nationwide, assaulted Muslims going to Friday prayers in the South Island city of Christchurch on March 15 in 2015 with semi-automatic weapons, relaying the shooting survive on Facebook (NASDAQ:-RRB-.

Tarrant pleaded guilty to all charges in March, that include 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of tried murder and one charge of devoting a terrorist act.

High Court judge Cameron Mander will hear declarations from 66 survivors of the attack early in the week and Tarrant is most likely to exist in the courtroom. Tarrant will be permitted to speak to the court prior to sentencing.

The attack led to a restriction on guns in New Zealand and a project versus hate material online led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, a reaction that was hailed as a design for other nations.

